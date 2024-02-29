New College of Florida hires professor who argued in favor of colonialism

New College of Florida is hiring a professor who once published an article arguing in favor of colonialism, the college announced in a press release Thursday.

Bruce Gilley, a political science professor at Portland State University and the author of "The Case for Colonialism", will be one of the college's first hires as "Presidential Scholar in Residence," a non-tenure track teaching position at the college akin to a visiting professorship. He joins Stanley Fish, Joseph Loconte and Andrew Doyle.

Gilley will take a sabbatical from his tenured position at Portland State University to work at New College.

The details of his contract were unclear as of Thursday.

The college had not immediately responded to a records request for Gilley's contract as of Thursday afternoon.

He will work at New College for the 2024-25 academic year, starting in the fall, New College spokesman Nathan March said. The "Presidential Scholar in Residence" is picked in part by New College President Richard Corcoran, who was appointed as president in an interim capacity following a conservative overhaul of the school in January 2023 and later named to the post on a permanent basis last summer.

The hire also comes following the American Association of University Professors vote to sanction New College of Florida for "substantial non-compliance" with academic governance standards.

“Students have the opportunity to learn from some of the most brilliant minds in their fields when they attend New College,” Corcoran said in a statement Thursday. “Dr. Gilley’s scholarship in political science and public policy is exemplary, and his willingness to engage challenging and controversial topics in his work is welcome in the academic environment of free speech and civil discourse at New College.”

New College of Florida President Richard Corcoran standing with Bruce Gilley, the college's newest "Presidential Scholar in Residence."

“New College’s commitment to academic freedom, free speech and civil discourse is exciting,” Gilley said. “I’m looking forward to joining New College and setting the example for how higher education can and should work in America.”

In his article "The Case for Colonialism," Gilley argues that colonialism had been given a pejorative meaning, and says that the idea of colonialism being bad needed to be reevaluated. The publication of his article in Third World Quarterly in 2017 caused 15 members of the journal’s 34-member editorial board to resign in protest. The editor pulled the article following threats of violence, but it was republished in the 2018 issue of the National Association of Scholars' Academic Questions journal.

"It is high time to reevaluate this pejorative meaning," Gilley wrote in his article. "The notion that colonialism is always and everywhere a bad thing needs to be rethought in light of the grave human toll of a century of anti-colonial regimes and policies. The case for Western colonialism is about rethinking the past as well as improving the future."

On Twitter, now known as X, Gilley has spoken out against diversity, equity and inclusion efforts throughout the country. The posts echo many sentiments expressed by Christopher Rufo, an anti-diversity activist and New College trustee.

This also echoes the direction of New College of Florida, which abolished its Office of Outreach and Inclusive Excellence following the conservative takeover of the college in January of 2023.

