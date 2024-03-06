New College of Florida baseball player arrested for battery on an officer, fake ID

New College softball fans watch the game from a small set of bleachers at the campus field. The New College of Florida Mighty Banyans softball team hosted St. Thomas University in a double-header Tuesday, Feb. 13, 2024.

A New College of Florida baseball player faces a court appearance later this month following his arrest in February on charges of public intoxication, possession of a fake ID and battery on an officer.

Officers from the Sarasota Police Department booked Gabriel Rangel, 19, on Feb. 4 at about 1 am, according to the arrest report. Staff at Evies, a bar in Downtown Sarasota, found Rangel unconscious in a booth and called the police. An officer tried to wake Rangel, which caused him to slap the officer's hand away and hit the officer's arms repeatedly. The officer took Rangel outside and grappled to get handcuffs on him, which took several officers, according to the report.

Rangel, who filed a motion to plead not guilty, has a criminal arraignment trial scheduled in Sarasota County Circuit Court for March 22. Battery on a police officer carries a minimum sentence of six months in prison, according to Florida Statute, while felony possession of a counterfeit driver's license is publishable by up to five years in prison.

He was still listed on the college's baseball roster as of Tuesday evening, and a social media profile on X, formerly known as Twitter identifies Rangel as a New College of Florida baseball commit. The arrest report doesn't identify him as a baseball player, but New College spokesperson Nathan March confirmed that the person from the arrest was on New College's baseball team as of Thursday evening.

New College's student code of conduct dictates students comply with all state and federal laws, in addition to specifying disorderly intoxication as an offense under the code.

New College's athletic director Mariano Jimenez did not respond to a request for comment Tuesday afternoon, and March acknowledged the Herald-Tribune's request for comment but had not responded beyond confirming Rangel's athlete status as of publication.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.

