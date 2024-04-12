College enrollment is dropping due to cost, not ideology

I am writing to discuss the opinion piece written on Feb. 3, titled "I'm a professor. Indiana's progressive colleges stifle debate." I am a college student in Indiana; therefore, I am aware of SB 202. While I agree that SB 202 is not the solution to diverse ideological viewpoints in Indiana universities, I do not agree that progressivism within universities is causing a lack of diverse viewpoints and an overall downturn in college enrollment rates alone.

Pointing to a 2015 Pew Research Center survey, many undergraduate, graduate and postgraduate students have mixed ideologies, with a skew toward mostly and consistently liberal. Moreover, the UCLA-Higher Education Research Institute found that 59.8% of university faculty identify as liberal or far left in 2016-2017. But there is limited research that these statistics contribute to decreases in college enrollment.

Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb signed SB 202 March 13.

Moreover, Gallup published a survey citing that financial barriers were the biggest reason for enrollment reduction last year. Progressivism is not the leading reason for waning college enrollment. The cost of attendance is.

Gallup also found that college students of all backgrounds prefer to attend a university that does not restrict topics about race and gender. Students want ideological diversity and its implications considered.

Cayla Long lives in Indianapolis.

This article originally appeared on Indianapolis Star: Indiana college students want intellectual diversity, not ideology