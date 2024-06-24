College of the Desert names new interim vice president of instruction

College of the Desert has hired Misty Burruel as its new interim vice president of instruction.

Effective July 1, 2024, her contract will run through June 30, 2025, unless extended by mutual agreement or a permanent replacement is found. COD's board of trustees approved a base salary of $21,622.671 per month, which equates to approximately $260,000 per year. Burruel will also receive a car allowance of $500 per month and a $7,000 one-time relocation stipend.

Burruel most recently served as the interim associate superintendent of instruction and institutional effectiveness at Chaffey College in Rancho Cucamonga, a role previously held by COD's interim superintendent, Laura Hope.

The former interim dean of social and behavioral sciences started her tenure at Chaffey College in 2002 as a full-time art professor, according to her LinkedIn page. She also served as an educational services coordinator and the president of the Chaffey College Academic Senate. In 2019, Burruel was selected to serve as dean of visual and performing arts.

She earned a bachelor's degree from California State University, San Bernardino and a master of fine arts in visual arts from Claremont Graduate University.

Burruel is taking over the position from Val Martinez Garcia, who will now solely focus on his role as vice president of student services after Jeff Baker resigned from COD as part of a $600,000 settlement in a retaliation lawsuit.

In the same motion, the board of trustees voted to extend Martinez Garcia's contract, along with the contracts of Diana Galindo, vice president of human resources and employee relations, and Rodrigo Garcia, vice president of administrative services, through June 30, 2027.

Joel Kinnamon — who served as COD's superintendent/president from 2012 to 2021 — was the sole trustee to vote against approving the contracts.

"I wish we had our permanent president in place before this was coming before the board, so timing is kind of challenging for us," he said.

Trustees Ron Oden and Bea Gonzalez both added that they look forward to ensuring stability at the college.

"I just think that the college has been through so much and I am looking forward to creating some stability because that's what sets the tone for the entire college, so I think that's very important," Oden said.

Jennifer Cortez covers education in the Coachella Valley. Reach her at jennifer.cortez@desertsun.com.

This article originally appeared on Palm Springs Desert Sun: College of the Desert names new interim vice president of instruction