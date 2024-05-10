College delegation presents at creative writing festival

Clatsop Community College participated in the Raymond Carver and Tess Gallagher Creative Writing Festival in Port Angeles, Washington, from April 25 to April 27.

Associated Student Government president and creative writing major Asher Finch, along with writing instructor Kama O'Connor, did a presentation at the event about the work that is put into Rain Magazine, the college's annual literary publication. Joining Finch and O'Connor, adjunct writing faculty Marianne Monson read from her novel, "The Opera Sisters."

The delegation participated in various conference activities, including academic panels, plenary talks and special events. Over the course of the three-day event, they also had discussions with English faculty from colleges across the Pacific Northwest, exploring potential partnerships and collaborations.