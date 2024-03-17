Can I collect a lottery jackpot anonymously in Iowa or Illinois?

Two very large lottery jackpots are still up for grabs; the next Mega Millions jackpot is estimated to be $875 million for Tuesday’s drawing, while Powerball’s jackpot is an estimated $645 million for Monday’s jackpot. Experts urge winners to stay anonymous for their privacy and safety but depending on which side of the Mississippi you’re on, you may not have a choice.

According to the Illinois Lottery’s website, winners of jackpots $250,000 or larger may request their names and cities be kept confidential. Jackpot winners must indicate that choice on the Illinois Lottery Claim Form at the time they claim the jackpot. Otherwise, lottery officials will release the name, city and jackpot amount to ensure the legitimacy of the drawing.

The story is different in Iowa. According to the Iowa Lottery’s website, jackpot winners’ information is public under state law. Prizes may not be claimed anonymously.

Both websites offer advice for winners, including signing winning tickets and meeting with an attorney before claiming jackpots.

Powerball drawings are held every Monday, Wednesday and Saturday at 9:59 p.m. Mega Millions drawings are held at 10 p.m. every Tuesday and Friday. Odds of winning either jackpot are tiny – 1 in 292.2 million for the Powerball jackpot and 1 in 302.6 million for Mega Millions. In comparison, there’s a 3 in 100 chance of pregnancy resulting in twins and a 1 in 662,000 chance of winning an Olympic medal. The odds are much better for being told to “come on down” at a “Price is Right” taping, where 1 in 36 contestants get the call.

