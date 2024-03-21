Collaboration between educational council and businesses recognized

ZANESVILLE – The Muskingum Valley Educational Service Center's Business Advisory Council has received a three-star rating from the Ohio Department of Education and Workforce, placing it in the top 25% of advisory council's in the state and top 15% of educational service centers.

The recognition underscores the council's commitment to fostering strong partnerships between educational institutions and local businesses across the region. Eastin Lewellen, director of workforce development at MVESC, said the rating demonstrates how they work everyday to strengthen partnerships between schools and businesses in the region.

Lewellen also emphasized the pivotal role of partnership programs such as the Preceptorship program, which offers high school students hands-on experience within local healthcare facilities.

The ODEW employs a star-rating system to acknowledge the collaborative efforts of business advisory council's in facilitating meaningful interactions between schools and businesses through various programs and partnerships. Enacted in 2017 by the state legislature, the creation of BACs aimed to enhance the alignment of educational curricula with workforce demands.

"The connections made and the programming in place have made our BAC, students and local businesses more successful than ever before," MVESC Superintendent Lori Snyder-Lowe said in a press release.

