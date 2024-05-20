Colfax Marathon runners almost hit by high-speed driver fleeing police

LAKEWOOD, Colo. (KDVR) — Runners in the Colfax Marathon had a terrifying close call after police say a driver in a stolen vehicle drove on the race route, almost hitting spectators and competitors.

Runners had to scream to others to get out of the way to avoid being hit.

It turned what was supposed to be a fun experience for hundreds of runners participating in the Colfax Marathon over the weekend into a scary situation.

“This was a very frightening call for everyone involved in the community,” said John Romero, Lakewood Police Department public information officer.

Romero detailed what happened leading up to those moments.

“The case originally started out of Wheat Ridge that morning,” Romero said. “Wheat Ridge police attempted to pull over a suspicious vehicle. I believe it had no plate on it. That vehicle then fled from police and that’s how it ended up in the race route in Lakewood.”

Lakewood police then received multiple calls leading them to West 20th Avenue near Pierce Street.

“People were running from it, both spectators and runners. Luckily, because we had so many police along the course route for safety, we were able to quickly find that car. That car did elude us as well,” Romero said. “It ended up driving to Morse Park where the car crashed. The driver of the car got out, attempted to flee. We were able to catch that driver thankfully and place him under arrest.”

The situation Sunday morning almost became a tragedy.

“Thankfully enough no one was hurt in this. No agents, no spectators, no runners, which is pretty miraculous actually when you think of the amount of people that were there at the time,“ Romero said.

FOX31 learned the driver, identified as 46-year-old Orlando Rodriguez, was taken to the hospital before he was taken into custody. Rodriguez faces charges of felony vehicular eluding, felony motor vehicle theft and reckless endangerment, among others.

Wheat Ridge police told FOX31 this is a continuing investigation because of the multiple crimes across jurisdictions.

