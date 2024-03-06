Colfax girls advance to state championship game; Union Mine boys fall one game short

Entering Tuesday night, two Sacramento-area teams were still alive in the state basketball playoffs: the Colfax girls and the Union Mine boys. Colfax, in Division II, will be playing for a state championship on Saturday after the Falcons beat Pleasant Valley in the regional semifinals, 52-48. Colfax (34-2) will face Harvard-Westlake on Saturday at 2pm at Golden 1 Center. In Division IV, the Union Mine boys wore shirts on Tuesday night that read, "Prove Them Wrong." The Diamondbacks, the No. 4 seed in the division, hosted No. 14 Monterey. The visiting Dores, however, scored the first five points of the game and cruised to a 74-51 win

