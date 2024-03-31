Coler Mountain Bike Preserve home to Arkansas’ first firefly sanctuary

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A portion of the Coler Mountain Bike Preserve in Bentonville is officially the first firefly sanctuary in Arkansas.

This is apart of a new partnership with NWA Master Naturalists. It started looking for the perfect place to have a firefly sanctuary.

According to Pam Morgan, with the NWA Master Naturalists, Coler was the ideal spot for the sanctuary because of its tall grass, clean water and native plants.

She also says fireflies are more than just a pretty sight.

“They’re an indicator species of a healthy habitat. So, if the habitat is being degraded like with development or poor water quality or getting rid of the grasses then fireflies will start to disappear,” Morgan said

The sanctuary will host free firefly walks starting in June. It’s a chance for people to come and learn all there is to know about fireflies.

To pre-register for a firefly walk, click here.

