Coleman guilty on all counts in 2022 Ashtabula murder

Mar. 2—JEFFERSON — A jury of Malikhi Coleman's peers found him guilty of murder and felonious assault, even after he took the stand in his own defense on Friday, as he stood trial in the death of Fredrick Johnson.

Coleman was convicted on four counts, one count of murder, an unclassified felony that included two firearm specifications.

He was also found guilty of one count of felonious assault, a second-degree felony that also included two firearm specifications, one count of discharging a firearm on or near prohibited premises, a first-degree felony with a specification that he caused serious physical harm to a person and two firearm specifications, and one count of improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle, a fourth-degree felony.

Chief Assistant Prosecutor Dawn Cantalamessa said she was very satisfied after the verdict was read.

"It just goes to show they paid attention and listened intently during the trial," she said.

Coleman faces a potential maximum sentence of 37.5 years to life.

"While we have great respect for the jury, we do take issue with some of their findings in today's verdict," said Malcolm Stewart Douglas, Coleman's attorney.

He said he would refrain from further comment until after sentencing.

Prosecutors allege that Coleman shot and killed Johnson on Ohio Avenue, just outside the Harbor Ridge Apartments, on July 26, 2022.

Coleman took the stand and testified regarding the night of the shooting, answering Douglas.

He said arrived at the apartments at 6:30 or 7 p.m.

"We were just hanging out ... at the picnic table under the tree," he said.

Coleman said he knew of the people in the other group.

Coleman admitted to owning the AK-47.

"I'm not allowed to own pistols, I'm only allowed to own rifles," he said.

He said he legally purchased the firearm in Ashtabula.

He said the gun was initially in the back seat of the car, and he eventually retrieved it.

"The other individuals were flashing guns, and taking pictures with guns, and I didn't want to be caught without my gun," Coleman said.

Coleman said he never pointed the gun at anyone when they were at the apartments, but he did show it.

"I didn't want them to think I didn't have my firearm with me," he said.

He said he hoped that would defuse the situation.

"My adrenaline was pumping, and I was scared," he said.

He said he decided to leave because he had been shot a year before the incident, and he did not want to get shot again.

He claimed, because of that shooting, he did not want to go anywhere without a gun, and he was scared.

He said the night of the shooting, both he and the driver of the car, Julius Simmons, got uncomfortable with the situation, and decided to leave.

The other group pulled out of the parking lot, stopped their cars, and started pointing their guns toward Coleman, he said.

"We make a loop around the parking lot, just to make sure that they're gone, to give them time to leave, so we don't end up right behind them," he said.

Coleman said he realized the other group was not gone when they got to the stop sign at the intersection of Ohio Avenue and Lambros Lane.

Coleman claimed Johnson and a minor had guns pointed at him as the car he was riding in pulled to the stop sign.

"Fredrick had that gun pointed at me ... when we were pulling out of the Vill," he said.

He said he saw the guns with his own eyes.

"Somebody from their party or group began to shoot at us," Coleman said. He said he's not sure who from the other group fired first.

"At that point, I'm scared, but I have somebody in the car with me, and I don't want them to be shot, or get shot either, so at that point, I begin to shoot back," Coleman said.

Coleman said he shot at the minor and Johnson, and fired 14 or 15 times.

"I didn't want them to keep shooting at us, I wanted to make sure we got away from the scene before they began shooting again," he said.

Simmons froze, and Coleman yelled at him to drive, he said.

After the shooting, Coleman and Simmons started to drive to Warren, but the car was stopped by police in Roaming shores, Coleman said.

Coleman said he learned Johnson was dead when Ashtabula Police Department Lieutenant Michael Palinkas told him.

He said he believed the other group had the ability to shoot at him, and that they did so.

Coleman said he did not fire before he was fired upon.

He said he's been diagnosed with PTSD, acute stress disorder, and other stress disorders.

Coleman said he felt he had no other choice.

On cross-examination, Cantalamessa asked Coleman about the trash talking.

He said he could not understand what was being yelled at him because of loud music, and he could not recall what he said back.

"How do you know they were trash talking?" she asked.

"Because they were looking directly at us," Coleman said.

Cantalamessa brought up Coleman's previous trial, where he was found not guilty of felonious assault.

Douglas objected to the line of questioning, but Judge Thomas Harris said he would allow it because Douglas brought up the issue when he asked Coleman about his gunshot injuries.

Coleman said he was acquitted.

"And even after that, you go and purchase an AK-47, correct?" Cantalamessa asked.

"Yes, ma'am," Coleman said.

According to court records, Coleman was found not guilty on one count of felonious assault and one count of improperly discharging a firearm at or into a habitation or school safety zone, second-degree felonies, on June 7, 2022, less than two months before the incident at Harbor Ridge.

She asked about Coleman's claim he wanted to go to the store, despite the fact he had just gotten back from a trip to the store less than five minutes before the shooting.

Coleman said he told police he did not know Johnson because he didn't want to tell on anyone.

Cantalamessa reviewed the transcript of Palinkas' interview of Coleman with him.

Coleman said he never told Palinkas that anyone pointed a gun at him because he did not want to snitch.

He claimed he looked back as he was shooting, but he could not see.

In follow-up questions, Douglas asked about what happened the stop sign at Lambros Lane and Ohio Avenue.

"Was Freddy out of his car?" he asked.

"Yes, sir," Coleman said.

"And what was he doing?" Douglas asked.

"Pointing his gun at me, standing there pointing his gun," Coleman replied.

Coleman said he felt he had no options at that point.

Brent Loveland was also called to testify for the defense, and he stated he heard pistol shots before he heard Coleman start to fire.

In cross-examination, Cantalamessa about his claim he never saw a firearm.

"You said you never saw a firearm on Malikhi, is that correct?" she asked.

"Yes," Loveland said.

Cantalamessa then played surveillance video of the group he was with, which showed Coleman retrieving the AK-47 from the the vehicle.

Loveland said he couldn't identify what Coleman got from the car, and he was looking away when Coleman concealed the rifle in his pants.

"So your testimony today is that you never saw that AK-47?" Cantalamessa asked.

"No, ma'am," he said.

Cantalamessa asked Loveland how, if he was pretty observant, he did not notice someone standing in front of him with an AK-47.

"There's too much stuff going on, we were all talking to each other," he said.

Closing arguments took place after lunch.

Cantalamessa made her argument first.

Because Coleman and Douglas made a claim of self-defense, the state has to prove it is not self-defense, she said.

"He's causing that situation, and when they leave, what does he do?" she asked. "He follows them."

She said Coleman did not withdraw from the situation, he went to it.

"This was not self-defense," Cantalamessa said. "This was him trying to shoot it out with Freddy Johnson and anyone else that was in those two cars that he followed outside the [apartments], that he followed directly after they left."

She said Johnson did not fire his gun, and no shell casings were found that matched the caliber of his gun. She noted that Julius Simmons, who was driving the car Coleman was riding in, did not see Johnson outside of the car.

"If they were so concerned that Freddy was outside, why doesn't Julius see Freddy?" she asked.

She then moved on to Coleman's statement that he wanted to go to the store, which was why they left.

"Does he need Black and Milds that bad?" Cantalamessa asked.

She encouraged jurors to watch the security camera footage.

"He just came back from the store, six minutes before that. Why is he in such a hurry?" she asked.

Douglas said in his closing argument the facts of this case are not of his world, and they are disturbing.

"These are all children," he said. "They may be adults, but they're children, they're young men."

Douglas said the surveillance video shows they were acting immaturely, every last one of them.

"They were engaging, from what I can gather, back and forth, trash talk, a bunch of one-upsmanship, and then everyone decided to leave, for whatever reason," he said.

Douglas said he wished there was surveillance video from the intersection, or someone videotaping the incident, but that doesn't exist.

The best testimony will come from those inside the cars, he said.

He asked jurors to pay careful attention to the fact that Ramon McRae observed Johnson pull his gun from a bag, cock it, and exit the vehicle with it.

Simmons and Coleman were not chasing the other two vehicles, he said.

"Then you have Mr. Simmons driving his Grand Marquis up the road, to the stop sign, at which point we have two vehicles stopped in the road to the right, one individual is outside the vehicle, and another individual is sitting on the doorsill pointing a gun," Douglas said. "Mr. Coleman said he saw the guns pointed at him.

"Mr. Coleman said he didn't know who shot first, but that shots were fired, whereupon he returned fire."

Douglas said it does not matter who fired first, because when someone is pointing a gun at you, you have the right to do certain things.

"We're going to sound like MSNBC and Fox News, two separate narratives based on the same facts," he said.

He encouraged the jury to take their time and look at all the evidence, and pay particular heed to the testimony.

Douglas noted that Simmons and Rayburn Seawood both testified as part of plea deals.

"Miraculously, all the guns to the ... south of Lambros Lane disappeared, and have never been recovered," he said.

He asked jurors to try to wrap their heads around a world where everyone is afraid of everyone else, where people are afraid to come forward and tell the truth.

"When people are pointing loaded weapons at you, what are you supposed to do, what options do you have?" Douglas said.

All of the conclusions he drew lead to reasonable doubt, Douglas said.

In her final remarks, Cantalamessa said Coleman solves all his problems with gunfire.

"Malikhi Coleman was at fault in creating this situation on that corner," she said. "He didn't have to go get Black and Milds right that second. He didn't have to take his AK-47 with him. He didn't have to leave it on his lap, and rush to the car."

She said Simmons knew what was going to happen, and told Coleman not to shoot from his car.

"Coleman told you he was so afraid that day, so afraid, and yet he ran to get in that car," Cantalamessa said.

She said Coleman killed a man who did not fire a shot.

"Freddy Johnson didn't get one .40-caliber round from his gun. Malikhi Coleman shot him right in the face," she said.