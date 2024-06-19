Cole wins GOP primary outrigh

Jun. 19—OKLAHOMA CITY — Eleven-term Oklahoma U.S. Rep. Tom Cole has won a GOP primary outright against four challengers and will advance to November's general election.

Cole faced a well-funded political newcomer in businessman Paul Bondar, who loaned more than $5 million of his own money to his campaign. The infusion of cash allowed Bondar to blanket television airwaves and social media with advertising touting his candidacy.

Greg McCortney lost his re-election bid in the District 13 State Senator race to Jonathan Wingard. Ronny Johns successfully won re-election in the District 25 State Representative race over Robert Burch.