Cole avoids runoff in race that flooded the airwaves with millions in commercials

Rep Tom Cole talsks with guests during his watch party for the U.S. House District 4 seat primary, Tuesday, June 18, 2024, at Nosh Restaurant in Moore. (Kyle Phillips)

MOORE — U.S. Rep. Tom Cole on Tuesday easily avoided a runoff for the 4th District despite heavy spending by one of his opponents.

Cole, of Moore, defeated businessman Paul L. Bondar and three other Republicans to secure the nomination and avoid an Aug. 27 runoff.

He faces a Democrat and independent in the Nov. 5 general election.

Cole, a well-known figure in Oklahoma politics, serves as chairman of the powerful House Appropriations Committee, which he has served on since 2009.

Cole’s opponents painted him as a Washington, D.C. insider out-of-touch with Oklahomans.

In his victory speech Tuesday night, Cole likened the race to “an old-fashioned bar fight.” In those fights, the guy with the most money doesn’t win. It’s the person with the most friends.

“You win these things in the end because you have a lot of friends, and they show up when you’re in a real race, and boy did they show up,” Cole said. “So thank you, thank you thank you.”

He said former president Donald Trump helped him a lot in the campaign, and said his endorsement made an enormous difference.

He said his campaign prevailed in the most expensive primary race in Oklahoma history.

“This election cycle is (an) extraordinarily important election cycle for the country,” Cole said. “We’ve got a border that’s out of control in the south. We’ve had the worst inflation in over 40 years. We have an extraordinarily dangerous world we’re in.”

Cole said with the right president and the right Congress in place next term, there’s a great chance to do a really good thing for the country.

Bondar couldn’t be reached for comment by press time.

Critics of Bondar said the businessman recently rented a home in Oklahoma, but actually lives in a Dallas mansion.

Bondar lists his residence as Stonewall.

The airways for months were flooded with commercials for and against Cole and Bondar in a race in which millions were spent.

Cole touted his Trump endorsement, his support of the military and desire to protect the border.

Bondar bashed Cole for an array of votes, said he would protect the border and criticized Cole for voting absentee.

Cole, a Chickasaw Nation citizen, is a former state senator, chairman of the Oklahoma Republican Party, and secretary of state.

Other Congressional race outcomes

In the 1st District, U.S. Rep. Kevin Hern, of Tulsa, easily defeated his Republican challenger, Paul Royse, of Tulsa. He faces a Democrat and independent in the general election.

U.S. Rep. Frank Lucas, of Cheyenne, was easily reelected to the 3rd District after defeating two Republican challengers, Darren Hamilton, of Fort Supply, and Robin Lynn Carder, of Sand Springs.

U.S. Rep. Josh Brecheen, who represents the 2nd District, and U.S. Rep. Stephanie Bice, who represents the 5th District, did not draw any Republican challengers in Tuesday’s primary.

Bice faces a Democratic challenger in November, while Brecheen faces a Democrat and independent.

Kennedy Thomason contributed to this report.



