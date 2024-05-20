Coldwater High graduates its 157th class on a hot Sunday afternoon

COLDWATER — Coldwater High School held its 157th annual commencement ceremony for the 194 graduating seniors at 5 p.m. Sunday in Cardinal Field.

Those who arrived early for the Coldwater High class of 2024 found shade from the press box, while others sat along the walks and earthen banks along the sidelines.

The class of 2024 for Coldwater High School celebrate the end of the graduation with the traditional cap toss.

Students walked across the stage to receive diplomas from school board treasurer Dr. Ronald Langford.

Top graduating academic seniors addressed the ceremony. The class heard from three salutatorians and one valedictorian.

Salutatorian Bushra Ahmed will attend Trine University to begin an academic career in medicine.

Sharefa Aboali plans to go to Trine University in pre-law.

Hannah Stevens will attend the University of Michigan to study psychology with the intention of entering the pre-med field.

Ahmed and Aboali gave part of their address in Arabic for family and friends.

Stevens summed up the class spirit for a class that started high school on Zoom because of COVID-19: "It's our unique experiences and reactions that make each one of us special. Our graduation should serve as a stepping stone to even more significant achievements."

Valedictorian Eric Rucker will attend Princeton University to study either physics or math with a minor in music composition.

Rucker told his classmates, "You may not realize it now, your time at Coldwater High School has had a definite impact on who you are, as a result of the care and dedication received from teachers, coaches, club advisors, and of course parents and other family members."

Superintendent Paul Flynn spoke at his first Coldwater graduation and urged students to focus on life. "It's about channeling your energy, passion, and determination toward your goals. Despite the distractions and obstacles that may come your way. In a world filled with constant noise and endless distractions, maintaining focus can be a challenge."

The class mainly focused on their immediate celebrations.

After caps were tossed and collected, parents, friends, and family gathered around the field for in-person congratulations.

