Coldwater city employees take time to see solar eclipse Monday

BRANCH COUNTY — Coldwater government employees will take time Monday to experience viewing the total solar eclipse from the city's highest and most open location, Kiwanis Hill in Heritage Park.

"Just as a recognition because it's a once in a lifetime type experience," Coldwater Board of Public Utilities Manager Paul Jakubczak said.

You will need glasses like these sold in area stores to safely watch Monday afternoon's solar eclipse.

From Coldwater, the moon won't cover the entire sun, but it will cover 97.6% for a few seconds.

According to NASA, the maximum local coverage will occur at 3:11 p.m.

Jakubczak said, "We're going to hand employees glasses, and we're going to be able to sit and watch."

Glasses are essential. NASA warns against looking directly at the eclipse because even when the sun is covered, it is dangerous to the eyes.

The paper and film glasses are on sale at most stores through the eclipse region for $1.99. Look for the ISO certification to ensure the glasses will protect your eyes.

Beginning at 1:55 p.m., city staff and CBPU crews will rotate during the two hours and 30 minutes it takes for the moon to cross in front of the sun.

The eclipse creates a darker and darker sky until it reaches a maximum and then gets brighter until the last portion of the moon moves past the sun at 4:25 p.m.

Others in the community are expected to join city employees at the viewing location, but it's visible anywhere clouds don't interfere.

That may be the problem. The National Weather Service predicts partly cloudy skies on Monday for Branch County, with a 30% chance of rain, mainly in the morning.

Temperatures will be in the mid-60s by the start of the eclipse.

The closest place in Michigan to see the total eclipse is Luna Pier in Monroe County, 116 miles and an hour and 46 minutes drive.

At 3:13 p.m., the moon will totally cover the sun for 26 seconds at Luna Pier, which is expected to draw large crowds.

Those wanting to see more can drive along the line from south of Ft. Wayne, Indiana, to east of Toledo, Ohio.

NASA provides an online map showing where the total eclipse occurs.

The swath is one of the widest because the moon is at one of its closest points to the Earth.

If you miss it, according to NASA, the next visible total Solar Eclipse to cross the United States will not happen for more than two decades, Aug. 23, 2044.

