Cold and windy tonight; next week brings back the sunshine & warmer temps

THE FOLLOWING ADVISORIES/WARNINGS HAVE BEEN ISSUED:

Winter Storm Warning for northwest Pocahontas County until 3 AM Monday.

Wind Advisory for northwest Pocahontas, Tazewell, Bland, Giles, Mercer, Summers, Monroe, & Greenbrier counties until Noon on Monday.





Tonight features ongoing snow showers, mostly contained to the mountains for this evening. A high pressure system will move in tonight, allowing snow showers to taper off, first across the lowlands, mainly before midnight, and then across the mountains, which should end before dawn Monday morning. While the snow showers will dwindle, northwest winds will still be howling at times tonight, leading to wind chills down in the teens/single digits with overnight lows in the 20s. Also watch out for the potential of black ice on the roads, mainly across the mountains in Greenbrier & Pocahontas counties.







Monday morning is a frigid one with temps in the 20s and very cold wind chill values. As a high pressure system builds in, cloud cover will erode away, and we’ll start to bring in more sunshine by lunchtime and eventually mostly sunny skies for the afternoon. Winds will also settle down in the afternoon, making for a mild and sunny finish.

Tuesday keeps the sunny skies around, but first we need to make it past a cold morning in the 30s. After a brisk morning, the late morning through the afternoon will be anything but that as a southern breeze kicks in. We’ll go from ‘winter’ to ‘spring’ with temperatures soaring into the 60s and a mostly sunny afternoon.

Wednesday will look like a carbon-copy image to Tuesday, outside of a slightly ‘warmer’ morning near 40 degrees. Our local high pressure system isn’t going anywhere, and with him sticking around, you can expect a mostly clear morning followed by a mostly sunny afternoon. And with temps back in the 60s, looks great for outdoor plans.

Thursday looks to be our last dry day, but mother nature will certainly give us an early prelude to ‘spring’. We’ll start under a mostly clear morning with temps in the 40s. Once we get that sunshine back, it will be a very warm afternoon, with 50s by lunchtime and middle to upper 60s by dinnertime. A warm and sunny day indeed!

Friday will see our high pressure system move off toward the east coast, ushing in an arriving low pressure system. We’ll go from partly cloudy to mostly cloudy by lunchtime, increasing our rain chances throughout the day. Given the late timing of the showers, temps have a good shot to make it back into the 60s once again.

Saturday morning starts with wet roads and the chance for an isolated shower or two. These showers look to end before lunchtime, giving us a dry afternoon as we’ll try to build back some afternoon sunshine. A cooler start to the weekend in the 50s but a nice second half.

In your extended forecast, after a brief dry spot Saturday afternoon, Sunday is looking to return back some chances for rain showers. Still some fine tuning is needed with this system but stay tuned for more! We’ll end the weekend with temps in the 50s and that will look to continue into next week.

Spring Fire Ban has officially started in West Virginia. That means outdoor burning is prohibited from 7 AM to 5 PM until May 31st. If you need to burn, all fires must be attended until completely out.

TONIGHT

Snow showers taper off. Breezy & cold overnight. Lows in the 20s.

MONDAY

Dry out in the morning. Slow clearing PM. Warmer. Highs in the 50s.

TUESDAY

Mostly sunny. A great weather day. Warmer. Highs in the 60s.

WEDNESDAY

Mostly sunny. Dry morning and afternoon. Highs in the 60s.

THURSDAY

Mostly sunny. Still dry and our warmest day yet. Highs in the 60s.

FRIDAY

Dry weather AM. Afternoon showers. Highs in the 60s.

SATURDAY

Rain in the morning. Afternoon clearing. Cooler. Highs in the 50s.

SUNDAY

Chance for showers. Trending cooler. Highs in the 50s.

MONDAY

Partly to mostly cloudy. Chance for a mountain sprinkle. Highs in the 50s.

TUESDAY

Partly sunny morning. Mild afternoon. Highs in the 50s.

WEDNESDAY

Partly sunny again. Still staying mild. Highs in the 50s.

