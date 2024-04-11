Cold, wet weekend in store for Southern California

Warm temperatures midweek will cool down a bit as rain arrives in Ventura County late Friday and Saturday.

Rose Schoenfeld, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service, said a small storm will bring to the region about three-quarters of an inch of rain in valley areas and up to 1 to 2 inches for the mountains, which are expected to get some snow in the highest elevations.

She said the possibility for rain starts Friday night and will probably be heaviest during the day Saturday with chances of rain through Sunday. Local thunderstorms may also be in the mix.

Rain falls on a platform at the Simi Valley train station on during a storm last month.

Overall, it's not a high-impact storm, Schoenfeld said, but it will just make for a cold and wet weekend.

"We don't get too many storms in April," she said. "It's a little bit late for a storm, but it's not a very strong storm."

The meteorologist said temperatures were expected to drop "pretty dramatically" in coming days.

Where temperatures hit the 80s midweek, they'll drop by 10 to 15 degrees below normal headed into the weekend. The region will struggle to reach 60 degrees and in some places may only get to the mid 50s, Schoenfeld said.

This article originally appeared on Ventura County Star: Cold, wet weekend in store for Ventura County, Southern California