Cold weather vegetables include peas and potatoes

March is a hopeful month. We hope winter is over, but it isn't because there will be some cold blustery weather. We hope spring is here and it is on the calendar, but warm days don't last. Farmers hope the grass grows in the pastures for their cattle and sheep.

I don't plant a garden any more, but I like to read about the people who do. A friend of mine used to have garden peas that were sweet and tender. Also, they were always ready to harvest in June during vacation Bible school week. I've been reading that peas should be planted as soon as the garden can be worked and snow and a light freeze won't hurt them. In fact, a coating of snow is good for them. Some call a snowfall "poor man's fertilizer." Snow absorbs ammonia from the air and releases a small amount of nitric acid into the soil as the snow melts. If one waits to plant peas when other seeds are planted, they will mature in hot weather and the peas will be tough and not sweet.

White potatoes are also considered a cool weather vegetable. Potatoes were introduced to early America but were not widely grown until Irish immigrants brought potatoes to New Hampshire in 1719. French fries were served at the White House during the presidency of Thomas Jefferson.

Potatoes are grown commercially in 30 states. Idaho and Washington are the top producers. In 2020, 1 million acres of potatoes were harvested in the United States. Potatoes are nutritious and are America's favorite vegetable. We always grew potatoes in our garden when I was a kid. We had lots of potatoes. Planting, hoeing, debugging and harvesting them seemed to be endless jobs, but we had a year's supply of potatoes.

This is an addendum to my last month's article on barn cat politics. In February, we had two spells of snow and cold. The tomcats seemed to call a foul weather truce. In the days just before the cold weather, they had their foreheads together yowling in harmony. When the cold weather came they were sleeping together peacefully in a pile of straw. Fussing was put aside in favor of comfort.

Iris Eppley is a member of the Farm Bureau Council.

This article originally appeared on Zanesville Times Recorder: Potatoes and peas are cold weather vegetables