‘Cold water can kill’: NWS sends warning about swimming in Sacramento waterways amid warm weather

(FOX40.COM) –Weather temperatures may be on the rise in the Sacramento area, but swimming in the cold waters is still considered dangerous, according to the National Weather Service.

“Be cautious if headed to area waterways,” the National Weather Service (NWS) said. “Local waterways are running cold and fast. Always wear your life vest and consider cold water protection gear.”

NWS warned that just because it’s warm outside, it doesn’t mean the water is warm.

“Cold water can kill,” NWS said.

Cold water drains body heat up to four times faster than cold air, according to NWS. When a body hits cold water, “cold shock” can cause dramatic changes in breathing, heart rate and blood pressure.

“The sudden gasp and rapid breathing alone creates a greater risk of drowning even for confident swimmers in calm waters,” NWS said.

To help avoid potential dangers NWS advised people who choose to go into the water to always wear a life vest because it “significantly increases chances of survival.”

NWS added, “When cold chock and hypothermia begin to impact your ability to think and act, lifejackets and floatation can create extra time for help to arrive or for you to get out of danger.”

