Cold temperatures don't discourage families from enjoying Easter Egg-stravaganza

Mar. 24—ANDERSON — Attendees of the Anderson First United Methodist Church's Eggs-travaganza on Saturday shrugged off near-freezing temperatures and blustery winds to enjoy an event designed to inform as well as entertain.

While watching bundled-up children scramble to fill gift bags with plastic egg shells that covered three soccer fields at Davis Park, parents socialized. They also received information about several programs and outreaches the church has planned for the coming months.

"This is kind of the first step in our plan to include more people in our community," said Ally Hall, director of family ministries at the church. "We've got a summer of serving coming up, so our families are actually going to be going out into the community and serving every week in June and July through different organizations and different places.

"This is really the first step in basically introducing Anderson's First Family Ministry to the community as an option for them to find connection and belonging."

Hall said that, in addition to conveying a message of unity and reflection as Easter Sunday approaches, Saturday's Eggs-travaganza was designed to make use of the park, where the church occasionally holds outdoor worship services and other functions during nice weather.

"We have this amazing park out here that's a free community park that's open year-round, and we also have our YMCA soccer fields," she said. "We thought, why not use it to give the community a safe space to come and gather and celebrate Easter and just have fun together?"

More than 100 people gathered at the event, which included cornhole, lawn bowling, inflatable bounce houses and other activities.

"We've had a great community response," Hall said. "I'm very pleased with it."

