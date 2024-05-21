Cold front moving through New Mexico tonight

Winds will continue through Monday night as a cold front sweeps across the state. Warm and breezy weather will stick around all the way into the weekend.

It was a very warm start to the week across New Mexico Monday. Temperatures are hovering around 100° in the southeast part of the state. Roswell tied a record high of 101°. In western New Mexico, a dry microburst produced a 75 mph wind gust in Farmington as a cold front moved through that part of the state. The cold front also brought breezy conditions as it moved east. Including into the Albuquerque Metro this evening. It is also bringing some very light rain to parts of northern New Mexico. The front will continue to move east through the state through the rest of the tonight. Breezy winds will stick around in eastern New Mexico into Tuesday morning.

The cold front will leave temperatures only a few degrees cooler Tuesday afternoon. Winds will be lighter too, but may still gust as high as 45 mph in northern New Mexico. A backdoor cold front will move through eastern New Mexico Wednesday morning, and leave high temperatures a few degrees cooler again in the eastern half of the state Wednesday afternoon. However, a breezy westerly wind will wash the front out by the evening.

A rinse and repeat pattern the rest of the week (without the moisture). Temperatures will stay pretty consistent in the afternoons, with breezy winds every afternoon through the weekend.

