Cold front moving to Central Florida, scattered showers also expected

A cold front, scattered showers and lightning storms will greet Central Floridians on Thursday morning.

The front is sitting on North Florida and is expected to make its way south into the morning and afternoon, according to NWS Melbourne.

Showers and storms are expected to develop north of Interstate 4 before they increase to the south in the mid-morning and early afternoon.

The storms could bring wind gusts up to 40 to 45 mph, with small hail and cloud-to-ground lightning strikes from Melbourne to Lake Kissimmee.

Rain chances will lessen as the cold front moves offshore, according to NWS Melbourne.

Temperature highs will be in the upper 70s to low 80s as cloudy skies will break for a sunnier afternoon.

There are life-threatening rip currents at area beaches.

A small craft advisory is also in effect around 11 a.m.