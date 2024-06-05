Cold front brings thunderstorms today; Severe storms possible

Jun. 5—A cold front crossing the area today will bring thunderstorms along and in front of the weather system, some of which could be strong to severe with damaging winds.

Today will be partly sunny with a high near 85 degrees. There is a slight chance of showers during the day, with showers and thunderstorms expected after 3 p.m. The timing for the potential severe storms is between 4 and 11 p.m., according to the National Weather Service in Wilmington.

Once the storms pass, skies will be mostly clear after midnight. The overnight low will fall to around 63 degrees.

Thursday will be mostly sunny, warm and breezy, with a high near 82 degrees.

Thursday night will still be mostly clear, with an overnight low around 57 degrees.

Friday will be sunny, breezy and cooler with a high below normal, near 75 degrees. There is a slight chance of showers after 2 p.m.

Skies will be mostly clear Friday night, with an overnight low around 55 degrees.

Temperatures will remain just below normal through the weekend, with mostly sunny skies and highs in the upper 70s.

