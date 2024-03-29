Cold front brings 'pleasant' conditions to Florida for Easter weekend

It's not your imagination. A late-season cold front has moved into Florida, just in time for the Easter weekend.

Temperatures are expected to be cool and comfortable before warming up through the weekend. Residents in some areas might want to pack extra candy in those Easter eggs. Winds could get breezy and that's not quite the type of egg roll you signed up for.

Predictions from the Farmers' Almanac agreed, calling for dry and pleasant conditions across the Southeast for the holiday weekend.

If you're heading outside to enjoy the temperatures, be aware most of the state is seeing high allergy levels, with medium-high conditions reported in South Florida, according to Pollen.com.

High temperatures Friday afternoon should warm up into the middle 70s for most areas and the lower 70s along the immediate coast. Overnight temperatures will still be rather cool, with lows dipping into the upper 40s well inland and the lower to middle 50s across the remainder of the area. Highs on Saturday trend warmer with temperatures reaching the middle and upper 70s.

Highs on Easter Sunday will be quite warm and above normal, mainly in the low 80s inland and mid to upper 70s near the coast, according to the National Weather Service Mobile.

Good Friday: Sunny, with a high near 68. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph becoming south in the afternoon.

Friday night: Increasing clouds, with a low around 60. South wind 5 to 10 mph.

Saturday : Mostly sunny, with a high near 71. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

Saturday night : Partly cloudy, with a low around 63. South wind 5 to 10 mph.

Easter Sunday : Partly sunny, with a high near 74. South wind 5 to 10 mph.

Sunday night : Mostly cloudy, with a low around 67. South wind around 10 mph.

Monday: Partly sunny, with a high near 75. South wind 10 to 15 mph.

Expect dry conditions on Good Friday, with temperatures peaking in the mid 70s. Tonight, another cool night is in store with temperatures in the the mid to upper 40s inland Florida counties. Coastal areas could see temps in the upper 40s to near 50.

Expect pleasant conditions Saturday and Sunday. Temperatures for the holiday weekend will be in the 50s for the morning lows and upper 70s to low 80s for the afternoon highs, according to the National Weather Service Tallahassee.

Good Friday: Sunny, with a high near 74. Northeast wind around 5 mph.

Friday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 49. Calm wind.

Saturday : Mostly sunny, with a high near 78. Calm wind becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Saturday night : Mostly clear, with a low around 54. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Easter Sunday : Mostly sunny, with a high near 81. Calm wind becoming south southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Sunday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 59.

Expect breezy northerly winds Friday morning, followed by diminishing onshore winds this afternoon. Expect temperatures to climb into the 70s at inland locations today while coastal highs stay in the mid to upper 60s. Temperatures are expected to fall into the 40s tonight.

Temperatures will warm through the weekend with daily high temps rising into the upper 70s and lower 80s before the end of the holiday weekend. Overnight low temperatures also will increase, climbing into the mid to upper 50s, according to the National Weather Service Jacksonville.

A "very pleasant stretch of weather" is expected for Northeast Florida, just in time for the Easter weekend 2024.

Good Friday: Sunny, with a high near 69. Breezy, with a north wind 11 to 16 mph becoming northeast in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 24 mph.

Friday night: Clear, with a low around 50. East wind 5 to 9 mph becoming light in the evening.

Saturday : Sunny, with a high near 78. Calm wind becoming southwest 5 to 8 mph in the afternoon.

Saturday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 55. Southwest wind around 6 mph.

Easter Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 82. Calm wind becoming southwest 5 to 9 mph in the afternoon.

Sunday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 58.

Temperatures Friday are starting in the mid to upper 50s across much of Central Florida. Afternoon highs are forecast to reach the mid 70s to low 80s. The quiet and dry weather will continue overnight with light and variable winds under clear skies. Low temperatures are forecast to drop into the upper 40s to low 50s north of I-4 and the mid 50s to near 60 degrees to the south.

The holiday weekend "looks very pleasant," with no rain, lots of sunshine, and a warming trend into the 80s.

Expect temperatures into the 50s Saturday and Sunday morning, with Saturday being the coolest of both mornings. A handful of locations north of Interstate 4 could fall into the upper 40s for a couple of hours prior to sunrise Saturday. Temperatures are forecast to rebound quickly into the 70s/80s each afternoon, with most spots reaching 80 degrees on Sunday, according to the National Weather Service Melbourne.

Easter weekend 2024 is forecast to start with plenty of sunshine, along with slightly cooler and much drier air.

Good Friday: Sunny, with a high near 70. North northeast wind 10 to 15 mph.

Friday night: Clear, with a low around 54. East northeast wind around 5 mph.

Saturday : Sunny, with a high near 75. East southeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

Saturday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 56. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph becoming southwest after midnight.

Easter Sunday : Sunny, with a high near 78. West southwest wind 5 to 10 mph becoming southeast in the afternoon.

Sunday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 60. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph becoming south southwest after midnight.

Good Friday: Sunny, with a high near 75. North northeast wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Friday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 60. East northeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

Saturday : Sunny, with a high near 78. East southeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

Saturday night : Mostly clear, with a low around 59. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

Easter Sunday : Sunny, with a high near 81. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph becoming east southeast in the afternoon.

Sunday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 63. Southeast wind around 10 mph.

Temperatures Friday are starting in the upper 50s to mid 60s along the Treasure Coast. Afternoon highs are forecast to reach the mid 70s to low 80s. The quiet and dry weather will continue overnight with light and variable winds under clear skies. Low temperatures are forecast to drop into the upper 40s to low 50s north of I-4 and the mid 50s to near 60 degrees to the south.

The holiday weekend "looks very pleasant," with no rain, lots of sunshine, and a warming trend into the 80s.

Expect temperatures into the 50s Saturday and Sunday morning, with Saturday being the coolest of both mornings. A handful of locations north of Interstate 4 could fall into the upper 40s for a couple of hours prior to sunrise Saturday. Temperatures are forecast to rebound quickly into the 70s/80s each afternoon, with most spots reaching 80 degrees on Sunday, according to the National Weather Service Melbourne.

There's a high risk for life-threatening rip currents and hazardous marine conditions in local Atlantic waters over the Easter weekend 2024.

Good Friday: Sunny, with a high near 78. North northeast wind around 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Friday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 56. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

Saturday : Sunny, with a high near 78. East wind 5 to 10 mph.

Saturday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 58. East southeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

Easter Sunday : Sunny, with a high near 81. Light and variable wind becoming east southeast 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

Sunday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 61. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

As a weak cold front makes its way down the state, expect near-average afternoon highs through Saturday, and mainly sunny and comfortable conditions for Friday and into the upcoming weekend. Expect high temperatures to reach the upper 70s across most of the area with overnight lows in the upper 50s to low 60s for northern and inland portions of the area with lower 70s along the coasts.

The forecast calls for "beautiful days" of partly cloudy skies and lower humidity into next week. High temperatures will rise to the low to mid 80s on Easter Sunday, according to the National Weather Service Miami.

3/28: Breezy winds today & tonight will result in beach and marine hazards along both sides of South Florida as well as Lake Okeechobee.



- High Surf Advisory for Palm Beach County

- Rip Current Statements for both coasts

- Small Craft Advisories for all of our area waters pic.twitter.com/w6GYwFOKv6 — NWS Miami (@NWSMiami) March 28, 2024

Good Friday: Sunny, with a high near 75. Windy, with a north wind 22 to 26 mph, with gusts as high as 29 mph.

Friday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 68. Breezy, with an east wind 13 to 18 mph.

Saturday : Mostly sunny, with a high near 74. East wind 10 to 15 mph.

Saturday night: Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming clear, with a low around 67. Southeast wind 11 to 14 mph.

Easter Sunday : Sunny, with a high near 77. Southeast wind 7 to 15 mph.

Sunday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 70. Southeast wind around 15 mph.

As a weak cold front makes its way down the state, expect near-average afternoon highs through Saturday, and mainly sunny and comfortable conditions for Friday and into the upcoming weekend. Expect high temperatures to reach the upper 70s across most of the area with overnight lows in the upper 50s to low 60s for northern and inland portions of the area with lower 70s along the coasts.

The forecast calls for "beautiful days" of partly cloudy skies and lower humidity into next week. High temperatures will rise to the low to mid 80s on Easter Sunday, according to the National Weather Service Miami.

Expect beach and marine hazards on both coasts for the Easter weekend 2024.

Good Friday: Sunny, with a high near 81. Northeast wind around 11 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph.

Friday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 61. North wind around 7 mph becoming east after midnight.

Saturday : Sunny, with a high near 81. East wind 6 to 10 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon.

Saturday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 63. West wind around 6 mph becoming light and variable.

Easter Sunday : Sunny, with a high near 82. East wind 6 to 10 mph becoming south in the afternoon.

Sunday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 65. Southeast wind 6 to 8 mph.

Expect "pleasant spring weather" to continue through the holiday weekend, according to the National Weather Service Tampa Bay. The forecast calls for comfortable humidity and light winds. There is a high rip current risk through Friday evening and a small craft advisory from Bonita Beach to Englewood.

Good Friday: Sunny, with a high near 82. Northeast wind 7 to 10 mph.

Friday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 57. North wind around 6 mph becoming east after midnight.

Saturday : Sunny, with a high near 82. East southeast wind 6 to 9 mph.

Saturday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 62. West wind around 6 mph becoming southeast after midnight.

Easter Sunday : Sunny, with a high near 84. East wind 5 to 7 mph.

Sunday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 63. Southwest wind around 6 mph becoming southeast after midnight.

Expect "pleasant spring weather" to continue through the holiday weekend, according to the National Weather Service Tampa Bay. The forecast calls for comfortable humidity and light winds. There is a high rip current risk through Friday evening and a small craft advisory from Bonita Beach to Englewood.

A "beautiful weekend" is forecast for the Easter weekend across West Central Florida, according to the National Weather Service Tampa Bay.

Good Friday: Sunny, with a high near 79. North northeast wind 10 to 13 mph.

Friday night: Clear, with a low around 59. North northwest wind 9 to 11 mph becoming east after midnight.

Saturday : Sunny, with a high near 80. East wind 9 to 11 mph becoming south southwest in the afternoon.

Saturday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 62. West wind 5 to 9 mph becoming light and variable after midnight.

Easter Sunday : Sunny, with a high near 81. East wind 6 to 10 mph becoming south southwest in the afternoon.

Sunday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 64. West wind 5 to 9 mph becoming light and variable after midnight.

