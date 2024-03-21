Cold front brings flooding rains, damaging winds to South Florida through Saturday

Blustery wet weather is forecast for South Florida Friday, March 22 and Saturday, March 23, with National Weather Service meteorologists predicting pulses of torrential rain, damaging wind gusts and a small risk of severe thunderstorms with embedded tornadoes.

The rain is expected to begin Friday morning and last through midday Saturday, but forecasters cautioned the timing of the soggy skies are uncertain with two areas of low pressure in the northern and southern Gulf of Mexico abrading the state.

"This complex system will bring at least a couple waves of heavy rain to South Florida," wrote Miami-based NWS meteorologists in a Thursday morning forecast. "Damaging wind gusts would be the primary concern, but a couple of tornadoes certainly can't be ruled out."

Forecast rainfall amounts Friday morning through Saturday.

Wind gusts of up to 40 mph are possible along the east coast with rainfall totals averaging 1 to 2 inches, but possibly as high as 6 inches in some areas through Saturday. A flood watch is expected to be issued.

The Weather Prediction Center said a "marginal" risk — the lowest level on a 5-tier scale — of severe weather is possible along the Gulf Coast and from Lake Okeechobee through the Florida Keys.

West Palm Beach has had 4.5 inches of rain this month, according to the Southeast Regional Climate Center. That's 2.4 inches more than a normal March and sets it apart from other South Florida cities, which are either near normal or have a deficit of rain.

Much of the rain measured at Palm Beach International Airport this month came on March 3 when 3.3 inches was recorded.

West Palm Beach weekend weather forecast

Rain is expected through Saturday night even after the low pressure moves off the east coast of the state as an attached cool front filters through, but high pressure builds in behind the front bringing "dry and comfortable weather" for most of next week, according to the National Weather Service.

The Weather Prediction Center is forecasting rainfall amounts of up to 6 inches in some parts of South Florida through Saturday morning.

For Friday, rain chances increase from 70% in the morning to 100% in the evening with daytime high temperatures reaching about 80 degrees. Saturday's rain chances are 80% in the morning dropping to 30% at night. Daytime high temperatures on Saturday will again be near 80 degrees, but the overnight air will cool into the low 60s. Sunday should be sunny and breezy with a high of 78 degrees.

