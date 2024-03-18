Cold front bringing storms to Central Florida

Cold, rainy weather is making its way to Central Florida.

A cold front passing through the area will bring numerous showers and lightning storms, according to NWS Melbourne.

Rain chances are as high as 50-60% in Okeechobee, with strong and severe storms.

Temperatures north of Interstate 4 will only reach the upper 70s. There will also be plenty of cloud cover.

The southern portion will reach the upper 80s.

There is a moderate risk of rip currents at area beaches.