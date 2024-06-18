New cold case unit aims to help solve more than 400 unsolved cases in Iowa

Families whose loved ones were killed or disappeared without a trace gathered behind Iowa Attorney General Brenna Bird on Tuesday as she announced the launch of a cold case unit that will attempt to solve more than 400 unsolved cases in the state.

Bird said the announcement was part of a campaign promise she made when she ran for attorney general in 2022. The cold case unit will consist of three investigators and one prosecutor who will bring fresh eyes to the hundreds of unsolved cases in Iowa with the hope of bringing closure to the families affected by unsolved crimes.

“We know that with a cold case that a family is left in the dark and a murderer is left walking free,” Bird said.

Joshua Okland, brother of Ashley Okland, whose 2011 killing is unsolved, speaks at a news conference announcing a new cold case unit to help solve unsolved crimes in Iowa. Iowa Attorney General Brenna Bird (right in red) promised the unit as part of her 2022 campaign.

Iowa has more than 400 cold cases, 100 of which are in Polk County. Bird said there's a cold case "in nearly every single county in Iowa."

Law enforcement from across the state were at the news conference. The cold case unit will work the sheriff’s offices and police departments across Iowa where the cases originated.

“When we’re talking about cold cases, these are just not numbers that we’re talking about,” Bird said. “These are real victims and real families who have been hurt.”

Killers have stripped family members of celebrating birthdays, weddings, graduations and holidays with their loved ones, Bird said.

“When that hole is created in your life, it’s hard to have no answers,” Bird said. “It’s hard to hard to have no justice and it’s hard to know that the person that did that is walking free.”

Steve Ponsetto, a retired state trooper and Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation agent who will lead the cold case unit, said he already has some goals for the team: “Justice for victims, answers for families, accountability for the perpetrator."

Ponsetto has high expectations for the cold case unit to help bring closure to the families, many of whom joined the news conference.

“There are family members of cold cases here today,” Ponsetto said. “Their attendance sends us all a message: hope cannot be forgotten.”

Ashley Okland's grave site in the Fjeldberg Cemetery near Huxley, Thursday, April 8, 2021.

The brother of Ashley Okland, a real estate agent who was killed in a model townhouse she was showing on April 8, 2011, in West Des Moines, said he is optimistic about the new unit.

“It’s important to know my family has the upmost respect and trust in the detectives that have worked on Ashley’s case,” Josh Okland said. “I think this team is not a substitution, but a collaboration to bring additional resources to help solve cases like these.”

Okland, who hopes to hear answers on what really happened before Ashley's death, described his sister as a kind, loving and inclusive person.

“I think this new team will bring closure, clarity and justice to the over 400 families like mine,” Okland said.

José Mendiola is a breaking news reporter for the Register. Reach him at jmendiola@dmreg.com.

This article originally appeared on Des Moines Register: Cold case unit aims to help solve more than 400 unsolved cases in Iowa