Cold case suspect pleads guilty to 2006 stabbing and attacking other inmate at NKY jail

Surveillance photo in the recreation court at Kenton County Detention Center, moments before a brutal attack.

A man, who police say confessed to a cold case murder and later attacked a fellow inmate, is changing his plea.

Timothy Delehanty is now pleading guilty to murder in one case and attempted murder, strangulation, and assault in another case.

Elsmere police say in January, -Delehanty confessed to stabbing Paul Clayton to death in 2006.

Prosecutors say Delehanty had already been a suspect in the murder and his confession included details only the killer would know.

However, they say even though he admitted to the crime and is pleading guilty, he hasn’t explained his motive or said whether anyone else was there when it happened.

In April, after Delehanty was booked into jail for Clayton’s murder, investigators say he attacked another inmate, Jonathan Maskiell, in an outdoor recreation area.

Prosecutors say they are pushing for a sentence of life in prison.

He will be sentenced in July.

Enquirer media partner Fox 19 provided this report.

