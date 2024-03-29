Cold case solved 60 years after grisly murder of Dayton mother; Investigators speak on the case

A Miami Valley Murder Mystery went unsolved for 60 years. That changed this week.

News Center 7′s Mike Campbell spoke with investigators about closing the case. Find out why it won’t end with a prosecution tonight on News Center 7 at 5:00.

As first reported on News Center 7 at 11 on Thursday, the cold case involving Daisy Shelton’s 1964 homicide has been closed. This came as the Miami County Prosecutor’s Office approved closing the case.

>> PHOTOS: Local cold case from the 1960s solved

Shelton died in Dayton when she was 43 years old. After she died, the killer cut up her body and spread body parts around the Tipp City area.

“It was a very grisly murder, even by today’s standards,” Chief Deputy Steve Lord, of the Miami County Sheriff’s Office, said.