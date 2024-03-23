COLD CASE: Police seek tips in hit-skip pedestrian strike that killed Dayton woman

Mar. 22—Police are continuing to ask for the public's help more than three years after a Dayton woman was killed in a hit-and-run pedestrian strike.

Around 8:30 p.m. on Aug. 10, 2020, Tamara Jackson, 39, was crossing West Third Street near the Lorenz Avenue intersection when she was hit by a vehicle, according to a crash report filed by the Dayton Police Department.

Jackson was transported to Miami Valley Hospital, where she was pronounced dead. She died from multiple blunt force injuries and her death was ruled an accident by the Montgomery County Coroner's Office.

A 911 caller said the vehicle was white and turned onto Anna Street before the driver got out and ran, according to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch records.

Police believe the vehicle was a white Chrysler 300 with possible Illinois tags, said Dayton police Sgt. Gordon Cairns.

He asked anyone with information to help investigators solve the cold case.

"We really want to get closure for Miss Jackson's family and get this case closed," Cairns said.

He said people should consider if anyone they knew may have had suspicious damage to their vehicle.

Anyone with information should call Dayton police at 937-333-COPS (2677) or contact Miami Valley Crime Stoppers at 937-222-STOP (7867) or www.miamivalleycrimestoppers.com.