Cold Case: Who killed Angelina Sicola?

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — Thursday, May 2, was the anniversary of the death of Angelina Sicola, a college student who was killed over ten years ago. The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) is still working to solve this case.

On May 2, 2013, 20-year-old Angelina Sicola, a student at the University of Colorado at Colorado Springs, was found dead inside her apartment at 3807 Halfturn Rd. The investigation revealed that Sicola was killed in her apartment and died of strangulation.

Investigators have interviewed Sicola’s friends, neighbors, fellow students, coworkers, and social media contacts, but have not identified a suspect. Forensic examination of physical and electronic evidence found at the scene is ongoing.

If you have any information regarding this cold case, contact CSPD at 719-444-7000. If you would like to remain anonymous you can contact the Pikes Peak Crime Stoppers at 719-634-STOP (7867).

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX21 News Colorado.