Cold Case Files: David Jackson

SiftHub, an AI startup founded by the former CTO and co-founder of LogiNext, Manisha Raisinghani, has raised $5.5 million in seed funding to build out its AI assistant, which is aimed at helping sales and presales teams focus more on building relationships and less on grunt work. The company's generative AI assistant is targeting the bulk of non-sales activity that sales personnel have to deal with, like entering data into CRM systems, filing requests for proposals (RFPs), researching customer info and building presentation decks. SiftHub integrates with sources of information like Google Drive, Slack, Zendesk, HubSpot and Salesforce, and sales and presales teams can simply talk to its AI assistant to complete infosec questionnaires, vendor assessment forms, and file RFPs and request for information (RFI) forms.