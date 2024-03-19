It's cold again and the manatees are gathering. Where to watch Florida live feeds

Cold weather in Florida means manatees will be huddling for warmth in many of the state's warmer fresh water springs. The threatened mammal can sometimes be difficult to catch a glimpse of in person, but several state parks offer live feeds of manatee gathering zones. The time to watch is now, since a cold front moving through this week is bringing temperatures as low as 30 degrees to interior parts of the state where manatees are known to hang out. Here's your guide to wild manatee live web cams from around the state:

Blue Spring State Park

Manatees use Blue Spring as a sanctuary from colder weather due to the water's constant temperature of 72 degrees even during winter.

Blue Spring State Park in Volusia County is one of the most popular manatee viewing spots in the state, drawing hundreds of the aquatic mammals which take refuge in the clear blue waters. Approximately 700 manatees visit the park each year.

Silver Springs

Another freshwater spring ensures manatees can stay warm in 72-degree water year-round, Silver Springs in Marion County is an additional popular manatee viewing spot.

Manatees are known to reach Silver Springs through the St. Johns River and its tributaries, finding the warm water spot a haven in colder weather. It's also known for having much of the vegetation needed to sustain the massive creatures' diet.

Located at the edge of the Ocala National Forest, Silver Spring lies between Orlando and Gainesville.

Ellie Schiller Homosassa Springs Wildlife State Park

Another popular hangout for manatees sojourning from colder waters, Ellie Schiller Homosassa Springs is also home to two permanent residents: Ariel and Betsy. Those two manatees can be viewed alongside manatees undergoing rehabilitation at the park can be seen on the webcam when they are freely roaming during the spring.

Located around 80 miles west of Orlando and 70 miles north of Tampa, Homosassa Springs is home to some manatees who are unable to survive in the wild on their own. They are fed four times daily: around 7:30 a.m., 11:30 a.m., 1:30 p.m. and 3:30 p.m. Times vary slightly depending on programming, weather and routine care.

Manatee population status in Florida

Manatees in Florida remain threatened as famine continues to kill off many of the massive yet gentle estuary herbivores across the state. Recent data shows there could be between 8,350 and 11,730 manatees in the state, according to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission and the U.S. Geological Survey.

Although manatees were "downlisted" to threatened from endangered by the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service in 2017, a record 1,100 manatees died in 2022 as a result of diminishing sea grass leading the massive yet gentle creatures to starve in startling numbers.

Having struggled with disease, starvation and violent encounters with boat propellers, manatees are possibly the most beloved animal in Florida. Save the Manatee Foundation has also designated March as Seagrass Awareness Month in honor of the manatee's favorite food.

According to the Save the Manatee Foundation, the Indian River Lagoon has lost 95% of its seagrass biomass due to human-induced harmful algal blooms.

This article originally appeared on Florida Today: Manatee cams bring live feeds of wild Florida Manatees