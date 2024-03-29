Colby Wyatt is the Pueblo Chieftain's Student of the Week

Colby Wyatt, a Pueblo South High School senior, has been voted the Pueblo Chieftain's Student of the Week.

Wyatt will attend the University of Colorado in Boulder already having college credit from three successfully taken Advanced Placement tests. He has made the honor roll in every semester of high school and won the statewide SkillsUSA Best Television Production competition.

Colby Wyatt

Currently leading Colt Nation as student body president and Environmental Club vice president. Wyatt also has volunteered with Junior Achievement.

From March 25 to March 28, readers had the opportunity to select the Student of the Week on the Chieftain website. Nominees included Wyatt and Julia Simony — a fellow South senior and high-achieving scholar.

Julia Simony

Simony has been a proud member of the Colts cheer team since her freshman year. In addition to lettering in cheer, the Colt Nation senior has run varsity cross country and track. Simony also has made the academic honor roll, participated in junior achievement, Neumann Club, and is a member of her school's Italian Honor Society.

After Simony graduates as a Colt, she is set to attend Colorado State University in Fort Collins.

PCC Presidential Search: Pueblo Community College expected to announce its new president in the next few weeks

Pueblo Chieftain reporter James Bartolo can be reached at JBartolo@gannett.com. Support local news, subscribe to The Pueblo Chieftain at subscribe.chieftain.com

This article originally appeared on The Pueblo Chieftain: Who won Pueblo High School Student of the Week? Colby Wyatt