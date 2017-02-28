Colbert skewers Trump with a parody of that New York Times ad

Stephen Colbert is trying to outdo the New York Times — at least when it comes to criticizing Trump.

SEE ALSO: Stephen Colbert rips Donald Trump's first solo press conference

His show released a parody of the New York Times' "truth ad" that appeared during Sunday's Academy Awards telecast.

On Monday, The Late Show posted their version of the simple yet powerful 30-second Times ad that indirectly called out Donald Trump. The show's parody was not so subtle.

Like @nytimes, The Late Show also has a powerful new ad out... pic.twitter.com/8q1ifgZ3mk — The Late Show (@colbertlateshow) February 27, 2017

Instead of listing sentences about First Amendment and civil rights with lines like "The truth is alternative facts are lies" and "The truth is women's rights are human rights," Colbert listed some of his best Donald Trump jokes.

Calling the president everything from a "bully" to a "liar" to "America's gullible uncle" to "Willy Wonka who has been genetically cross-bred with a carnivorous Oompa Loompa," Colbert went there.

Using the same pacing and voiceover style as the Times spot, the Late Show's promo led up to the show's plan to cover Trump first-ever presidential address to Congress live on Tuesday night.

However, unlike the original version, the parody has yet to garner a response tweet from President Trump.