Colbert man appears to have died from accidental gunshot in his crotch, say Athens police

A University of Georgia police K-9 unit was called to the scene of a deceased man in a pickup early Wednesday in Athens after a records check on the pickup revealed a potential presence of explosives, according to an Athens-Clarke police report.

The examination disclosed there were no explosives of any kind in the truck.

A police officer on patrol shortly before midnight spotted the Dodge Ram stopped on Jefferson Road near Kathwood Drive and officers reported when they approached the pickup they could see an unresponsive man.

Officers located a firearm on the floor and determined the driver, the only occupant, was dead.

Athens-Clarke County Coroner Sonny Wilson responded and an initial investigation indicated the man had accidentally shot himself, according to the report.

Oconee Blotter: Man lies to deputies after woman borrows and wrecks vehicle

Wilson identified the man as Casey Roy Hobbs, 32, of Colbert.

Where the shooting occurred has not been determined, but based on his direction of travel, it is possible Hobbs was trying to drive himself to Piedmont Athens Regional Medical Center, according to Wilson. The hospital is located about 2 miles from where the truck was found.

The police report shows the bullet entered the body in the crotch area, exited a leg and entered the driver’s side door. Police said it appeared Hobbs was carrying the Taurus 9mm G2C in his waistband.

Madison County court documents show he could not legally possess a gun due to being a convicted felon.

Wilson said an autopsy is being conducted on the body.

This article originally appeared on Athens Banner-Herald: ACC police, coroner investigate gunshot death of Colbert man