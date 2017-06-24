Colbert Considers 2020 Presidential Run

"Late Night" host Stephen Colbert revealed Friday during an appearance on Russian talk show "Evening Urgant" that he is considering running for president of the United States in the next election period.

During a game of Russian Roulette that used vodka shots instead of bullets, Colbert verified the news with the show's host Ivan Urgant.

"OK. I am here to announce that I am considering a run for president in 2020, and I thought it would be better to cut out the middle man and just tell the Russians myself," Colbert told Urgant. "If anyone would like to work on my campaign in an unofficial capacity, please just let me know."

After a third shot, he added: "A strong America! A strong Russia!"

Prior to making the announcement, Colbert wanted to confirm with Urgant that the show does not air in the U.S. However, he should have expected the news to break worldwide.

Colbert, 53, isn't the only celebrity that announced their desire to acquire the coveted position. The comedian joins a long line of A-listers that have also expressed interest including Kanye West, Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson, Chris Rock and Mark Cuban.

If Colbert stands by his word to run for office, here are a few things you must know about the potential presidential candidate:

Colbert's Political Stance

Although Colbert portrayed a character of a conservative stereotype on his satirical news show "The Colbert Report," the funnyman identifies as a Democrat.

In 2004, Colbert set the record straight by confirming his political identification in an interview with Entertainment Weekly. The publication decided to be straightforward and ask him whether he claimed to be a Democrat or Republican.

"Listen, it’s a secret ballot. Yeah, I’m a Democrat," Colbert told EW. "I’m not asking anybody to vote for Democrats or Republicans. I say everyone should vote for both candidates — except me. Just let me vote for Kerry. Then we’ll be fine."

Despite this, many Republicans watched his show because he took on a conservative persona. However, Colbert spoke with Fox News in 2013 about his political stance and comedy, saying: "I'm not trying to make a point; I'm trying to make a joke. Sometimes my personal views are what I am saying, but it is important to me that you never know when that is."

His sister, Elizabeth Colbert Busch, ran in a 2013 special election in South Carolina as a Democrat. Busch lost to Republican candidate Mark Sanford. According to the Washington Post, this was the only candidate that Colbert has helped to fund.

Colbert's Previous Attempts To Run For President

Colbert has attempted to run for office on two separate occasions. On each attempt, he sought to get on the ballot in South Carolina, the state where he grew up.

In 2007, he had tried to get on the Democrat ballot for the 2008 election period. South Carolina rejected his application because they didn't believe that he was a serious candidate, according to the New York Times.

In 2012, Colbert had announced on "The Colbert Report" his interest in running for office.

"I am proud to announce that I am forming an exploratory committee to lay the groundwork for my possible candidacy for president of the United States of America of South Carolina," Colbert said.

He then again unsuccessfully attempted to get on the South Carolina ballot.

Colbert's Catholic Background

Colbert has not been shy about his Catholic faith.

During an address he made at the 2006 White House Correspondents Dinner, Colbert talked about his Christian faith in relation to other religions.

"And though I am a committed Christian, I believe that everyone has the right to their own religion, be you Hindu, Jewish or Muslim," Colbert shared with the audience. "I believe there are infinite paths to accepting Jesus Christ as your personal savior."

Colbert is an ordained minister with Universal Life Church Monastery. He is among a list of celebrities to receive online credentials with the Church, including Bryan Cranston and Sir Ian Mckellan.

Photo: Getty Images

