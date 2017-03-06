Cohen: Trump wiretap claims are attempt to 'normalize Breitbart'

In response to President Trump's unfounded allegations that he was wiretapped, Former Defense Secretary William Cohen warned that the president was trying to send the media down a "rabbit-hole" in an attempt to "normalize Breitbart," an alt-right outlet. In an interview with Yahoo Global News Anchor Katie Couric, Cohen said: "In my mind, the 'alt-right' is really synonymous with 'all-white'... I would not use that as a source for information if I were president of the United States."