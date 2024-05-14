Cohen’s second day of testimony draws Trump ire

WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) – Tensions were high at former president Donald Trump’s trial on Tuesday. His ex-lawyer Michael Cohen returned to the stand for a second day of testimony and a heated cross-examination.

As the trial’s star witness spent another day on the stand, Team Trump fought back through surrogates.

House Speaker Mike Johnson was among a group of Republican lawmakers who came to court on Tuesday to support the former president.

“President Trump is innocent of these charges,” Johnson said.

Outside of the courthouse the lawmakers railed against the case and the testimony from Trump’s former lawyer Michael Cohen.

“This is a man who is clearly on a mission for personal revenge, and who is widely known as a witness who has trouble with the truth,” Johnson said.

Cohen told the jury the former president was directly involved with a hush money scheme to bury damaging news stories ahead of the 2016 election. On Tuesday he testified about business records that he says show reimbursements for those hush money payments.

That’s central to the case, because Trump is charged with falsifying business records by illegally listing the payments as legal expenses.

“I paid a lawyer a certain amount of money. We marked it down as legal expense. So, I had a legal expense and he marked it down as a legal expense,” Trump said.

In the afternoon Trump’s defense team grilled Cohen during cross examination. They’re trying to show that Cohen can’t be trusted and that his allegations about the former president are false.

“There was no crime. Everybody is saying there’s no crime,” Trump said.

The defense lawyer hammered Cohen about his social media posts criticizing Trump in an effort to show what they call an ‘obsession’ with getting back at his ex-boss.

When Trump’s team asked ‘Do you want to see President Trump get convicted in this case?’, Cohen responded ‘Sure.’

The prosecution says Cohen is their last witness, which could mean the trial will end soon.

