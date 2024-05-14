Cohen will be the prosecution’s final witness but the defense cannot commit to any
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
Michael Cohen will be the prosecution’s final witness in former President Donald Trump’s hush money payment trial in New York, while the defense said it cannot guarantee the timely appearance of its only witness. NBC News’ Danny Cevallos explains why the defense may strategize and not put any witness on the stand.