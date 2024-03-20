Cohen: Navarro ‘has no idea what he’s in store for’

Michael Cohen, former President Trump’s ex-personal attorney, said Tuesday that Peter Navarro, once an adviser to the former president, “has no idea what he’s in store for.”

Cohen’s comments come after Navarro became the first Trump White House official to report to prison over the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the Capitol. Navarro held a press conference outside the Miami prison Tuesday, where he was set to begin a four-month sentence for refusing to comply with a congressional subpoena.

Navarro told reporters during the conference that he was “pissed” he was going to prison, but acknowledged that he has received a great amount of support from Trump and his team.

Cohen, who served a little more than a year in prison after pleading guilty to a variety of charges, including Trump campaign finance violations, told CNN’s Erin Burnett that it’s “easy to be a television tough guy” before going behind bars.

“When you’re on the inside, there are rules,” he said in the interview, highlighted by Mediaite. “Whether you’re in a satellite camp, a low like I was in, or you’re in maximum security, the rules are still the rules.”

“He doesn’t live by those rules. He’s never had to live by those rules,” Cohen continued. “This is an adjustment that he has no idea what he’s in store for.”

Navarro, 74, was convicted last year of two counts of contempt of Congress. One for failing to produce documents related to the investigation and another for skipping his deposition before the House committee investigating the Jan. 6 insurrection.

The district judge barred him from using executive privilege as part of his defense. During the press conference, held in the parking lot, Navarro insisted that the justice system delivered a “crippling blow” to the constitutional separation of powers and executive privilege.

Navarro criticized President Biden and the Democrats for not granting him a releasing pending his appeal, which means he will already have done his four-month sentence before the court would review his appeal.

“But that is the price of living in Joe Biden’s America right now,” he said. “God bless you all. I’ll see you on the other side.”

