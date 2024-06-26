Coffin Butte Landfill near Corvallis will again try to expand; info meetings scheduled

Coffin Butte Landfill will try again to expand.

Republic Services will again try to expand the 178-acre Coffin Butte Landfill, located north of Corvallis.

The attempt comes two years after the Benton County Planning Commission unanimously denied the company's request for a conditional use permit to expand, following public testimony in opposition. Among concerns were plans to close an access road and impacts on those who live nearby.

It’s unclear how or whether this attempt will differ from the previous one.

Company officials plan to meet privately with Benton County development officials Thursday morning and say they will release more information about the proposed expansion Thursday afternoon.

The future of the landfill could also impact Marion County residents.

In 2022, the last year for which figures are available, the landfill took 197,191 tons of municipal solid waste from Marion County, more than from any other county the landfill serves. That’s twice the amount of Marion County waste burned at the Reworld (formerly Covanta) municipal waste incinerator in Brooks last year. Coffin Butte also takes ash from the incinerator.

Republic Services plans informational meetings

Phoenix-based Republic Services is the second-largest waste disposal company in the U.S.

The company plans to hold three open houses for the public to learn about the expansion proposal and provide feedback.

“During these events, we will listen, whenever possible respond to community questions, and, most importantly, consider feedback during this pre-application phase,” company officials wrote in an e-mail announcing the meetings.

The meetings will be held:

5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday at OSU’s CH2M Hill Alumni Center, 725 SW 26th St., Corvallis.

7 a.m. to 8:30 a.m. Friday at Philomath City Hall, 980 Applegate St., Philomath.

6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, July 9, virtual meeting. Register for the meeting at www.bigmarker.com/coffin-butte/Coffin-Butte-Virtual-Meeting.

Coffin Butte Landfill expansion comes amid state, federal investigations

In 2022, after the county planning commission denied the conditional use permit, Republic Services first filed, then dropped an appeal, saying it would reapply later.

County officials then convened a workgroup, called Benton County Talks Trash, to study solid waste issues.

The expansion proposal comes as state and federal regulators investigate the landfill’s practices and as the Oregon Department of Environmental Quality works to update the landfill’s air pollution permit.

In October 2023, the Statesman Journal reported that a U.S. Environmental Protection Agency inspection found the landfill was leaking methane at levels that exceed state and federal limits and what the landfill had publicly reported.

EPA measured methane exceeding regulatory limits 61 times during its June 2022 inspection of the landfill. Twenty-one of those exceedances measured at more than 10,000 parts per million, or 20 times the 500 ppm limit set by Oregon and the EPA.

In addition to contributing to climate change, the levels measured could cause health problems for neighbors and in some cases were high enough to potentially cause an explosion and fire, said Lisa Arkin, of the Eugene-based environmental group Beyond Toxics.

EPA officials told the Statesman Journal in April that the case still was open and likely would result in a negotiated settlement requiring changes at the landfill. EPA officials were not immediately able to provide an update Tuesday.

In April 2024, the Statesman Journal reported on landfill worker complaints around air and water quality and exposure to dangerous waste.

Oregon OSHA has completed two investigations into the complaints and cited the company for three "serious" violations and one "other than serious" violation.

The violations include not evaluating employee respiratory hazards, not providing proper safety training, not ensuring floors are dry and not preventing fall hazards.

The state agency recommended Coffin Butte address additional hazards workers complained about, warning that the company could be cited and fined for the items in future inspections.

OR-OSHA opened a third investigation concerning the site March 28. OSHA officials were not immediately able to provide an update on that investigation Tuesday.

The expansion proposal also comes as the Oregon Department of Environmental quality is preparing to update the landfill’s air quality permit, which expired a decade ago.

The landfill has been allowed to continue operating under its previous permit because the company filed a timely renewal application with DEQ in 2014.

DEQ officials had previously told environmental groups it planned to put a proposed permit renewal out for public comment in early 2024, but now say the renewal is scheduled closer to the end of the year.

Tracy Loew covers the environment at the Statesman Journal. Send comments, questions and tips: tloew@statesmanjournal.com or 503-399-6779. Follow her on Twitter at @Tracy_Loew

This article originally appeared on Salem Statesman Journal: Republic Services proposes Coffin Butte Landfill expansion