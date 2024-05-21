Coffee shop in downtown Baton Rouge to close at end of May

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — A coffee shop in downtown Baton Rouge is set to close its doors after being in business for two years.

Social Coffee announced on social media that they will be closing on Friday, May 31.

“We feel confident that we have achieved our values on our windows: Community, Craft and Curiosity,” the coffee shop said on Instagram.

According to their website, the small business started as a coffee cart. Social Coffee opened its brick-and-mortar location in March 2022 at 521 North 3rd Street Ste B.

The menu includes espresso, Americano, drip coffee, cappuccinos and lattes.

“Thank you to each person who has helped us grow and championed specialty coffee in BR. Big thank you to each roaster we’ve had the privilege of working with over the last two years,” the post said.

Social Coffee encourages residents to keep supporting local and small businesses.

