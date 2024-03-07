Coffee mate joins Utah’s ‘dirty soda’ craze

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — Move over, Utah soda shops — a coffee creamer company is coming for you.

Coffee mate posted on Twitter/X this week to let the world know about its latest concoction, set to hit shelves across the country in March: The new “Dirty Soda Coconut Lime Flavored Creamer.”

Coffee mate typically specializes in — you guessed it — products for coffee, such as flavored creamers and iced coffees.

The company has several partnerships with other name-brand products, including Snickers, Twix and even Eggos (the former two being underneath Mars and the last being part of the company’s Kellogg’s partnership).

In following that trend, the latest dirty soda creamer flavor is “made to be mixed” with the soda Dr Pepper, according to the company’s social media announcement.

Coffee mate responded to some users in the comment section of its announcement, saying the dirty soda creamer will be able to be found next to the brand’s powdered creamers in stores.

But, with this nationwide rollout, some people may be wondering what “dirty soda” is, especially because it sounds — well, dirty.

What is dirty soda?

Simply put, a dirty soda is a mixed drink.

It’s made by starting with a base of a regular soda (think of all your favorite brands) and adding in flavored syrups, juices or fruit purees — and, in some Utah soda shops, they add in popping boba or gummy candy.

Dirty soda has its roots in Utah and began taking social media by storm in 2022, but has been around since the 2010s.

With the sheer number of soda shops available in Utah, the announcement from Coffee mate may not be as exciting or novel as it is for soda fans elsewhere.

One shop called Sodalicious has almost 20 locations in Utah. The popular shop Swig has nearly 40 locations open in Utah alone. Another shop, called Fiiz, has just under 50 operating locations in Utah.

Most of the appeal may come from Coffee mate’s new creamer being specifically made for consumers to be able to craft dirty sodas at home.

While that has been an option in the past — seeing as the ingredients are fairly simple — there is now a product with the name “Dirty Soda” on it that is attached to two big brands.

What will Utah think of it?

