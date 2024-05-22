Coffee with the Chiefs and Sheriff held in Elmira

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Coffee with the Chiefs and Sheriff was held on May 22 at Elmira Tea and Coffee House.

Elmira Chief of Police Kristen Thorne, Chemung County Sheriff Bill Schrom and Elmira Fire Department Chief Andrew Mallow spoke with community members about a wide variety of topics, including gunshot reports, the Chemung County Sheriff’s Department App and data from the departments.

“I think this is an ongoing discussion. We’ve been doing this since my predecessor started it a couple of years ago and I think it’s nice to get out and see what the community thinks, sit down and chat with them. Last time, it was a little better of a turnout, but, I mean I’ll get out and talk to anybody that I can. So, to try and give them answers that the police department can give them,” said Thorne.

One arrested after drive-by shooting in Elmira

“I’m not a new resident to Elmira, but I am a new resident to this district here moving to Boland Street. and I appreciate that I can actually ask them. Honestly, I would never pick up the phone and call any of them to ask them a question or concern I had. So, I’ve been to a few of these and I really appreciate that opportunity,” said Elmira Resident Julie DelGrosso.

Fire Chief Mallow told 18 News that no updates are available on the fires on Lyon Street and Maple Avenue; but steady progress is being made on the fire station on Roe Avenue.

“The floor is complete, it’s board. There’s a time that we have to wait, approximately a month, before we can drive on it. But, we have to get the utilities hooked back up over there and up and running before we can get in there anyways. So, we have a couple weeks worth of work before we’ll be back in there,” said Mallow.

Carriage house destroyed in early-morning Elmira fire

Police Chief Thorne told 18 News the patrol officers have been busy the past couple of days with a shooting on Spaulding Street and a homicide on East Washington Avenue.

“It’s an open investigation. It’s an active investigation. Due to that, I will not be commenting on it or the homicide investigation at this moment,” said Thorne.

Chemung County Sheriff Bill Schrom spoke for months and again on May 22 about issues with recruiting jail and patrol officers.

“We just did two more interviews for the jail. So, that’ll bring us up to full staff if we move forward with both of them. The road continues to be good, we have a couple pending retirements coming up. But, we’re hopeful we’ll be able to fill them pretty quickly. So, we’re better than we were several months ago,” said Schrom.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WETM - MyTwinTiers.com.