Coffee brand estate for sale transports folks to ‘bygone era in Puerto Rico.’ See it

An enchanting property with historical significance has landed on the real estate market in Puerto Rico for $16 million. It’s a breathtaking coffee farm — complete with the capability to produce its own electricity — and people on a popular social media page are charmed.

“Enriched in history and grand cultural significance, this renowned estate with a premier coffee brand was founded in 1830 by French immigrant Juan Bautista Plumey,” the listing on Zillow.com says.

“One of the oldest haciendas on the island, it became the largest coffee plantation in Lares and the first to generate its own electricity to power their machinery and mills with an aqueduct system.”

The estate, which sits on 600 acres, comes complete with a primary house named “La Casona” that is two stories and has four bedrooms and five bathrooms. There’s also:

Three other structures that include 12 more bedrooms

Wine cellar

Chapel

Horse stables

“A canal and aqueduct guided water from the mountainside to a 17-foot hydraulic wheel to generate power to the plantation,” the listing says.

“Hacienda Lealtad has been beautifully restored over the years, transporting you to a bygone era in Puerto Rico’s countryside when coffee was one of the island’s main exports in the 1800’s.”

The estate caught the attention of Zillow Gone Wild, a Facebook page that highlights interesting homes for sale across the globe.

“Lares is very historically important in Puerto Rico. I hope whoever buys this takes care of it and the land (they’re) on,” one person said in the comment section of the post about the estate.

“I’m fascinated! Would make a cool bnb with horseback riding as an activity,” another commented.

“Wow. I could get behind all of that,” someone wrote.

“Oh my heart! What a beautiful home,” one person said.

