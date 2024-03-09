New coffee blend in Virginia Beach helps Komodo dragons

Fathom Coffee Roasters and the Virginia Aquarium & Marine Science Center have teamed up with a new roast: the Komodo Dragon blend.

The new blend contains sustainably sourced and packaged beans from the volcanic slopes of Flores, Indonesia, home of the endangered Komodo dragon. The aquarium cares for three dragons, 21-year-old Teman and 7-year-olds Bejo and Kado. Ten percent of coffee sale proceeds will go back to the Virginia Aquarium foundation to support the animals and exhibits, including the Komodos.

The Komodo Dragon blend is available at Fathom Coffee at 1682 Baltic Ave. or you can purchase a jar of beans at the aquarium’s North Building store. Return your glass bottle to Fathom for a discount on your next coffee purchase.