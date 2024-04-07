Coeur d'Alene orthopedic surgeon suspected of hiding camera at his medical office's bathroom

Apr. 6—A Coeur d'Alene orthopedic surgeon faces several child sex and voyeurism charges after video footage from a bathroom hidden camera was found at his medical office.

Detectives obtained an arrest warrant Thursday charging Spencer Greendyke, 68, on suspicion of two felony counts of sexual exploitation of a child by preparation of sexually exploitative material and six felony counts of video voyeurism, according to a Coeur d'Alene Police Department news release.

Greendyke turned himself in to the Kootenai County Public Safety Building Friday and was booked into jail for the warrant.

Greendyke owns RiversEdge Orthopedics, 3318 N. Grand Mill Lane, according to the orthopedic specialist practice's website.

An employee of Greendyke contacted police March 21 about digital storage devices at Greendyke's business, police said. They contained video from what appeared to be a hidden camera in a bathroom that showed victims in "various stages of undress."

Detectives obtained a search warrant for Greendyke's medical office and his residence, the release said. Police found and seized additional "evidentiary items" during the search.

All of the known victims have been notified.

Greendyke remained in jail Saturday on a $1.5 million bond.