Cody's Original Roadhouse in Ocala honors veterans every day

Fourteen members of the Marion County Memorial Honor Guard provided a color guard and performed a Missing Man Prisoner of War table ceremony, gun salute and ceremonial flag folding on March 23 during a veteran appreciation event at Cody’s Original Roadhouse on State Road 200.

The Missing Man POW table will be displayed inside the restaurant. The restaurant also has a “We Love You, Veterans” wall inside, complete with service members’ photos and memorabilia as part of the restaurant’s ongoing veteran appreciation program.

The MCMHG regularly provides military honors funeral services for veterans including performing services at Florida National Cemetery in Bushnell.

The veterans wall at Cody's in Ocala.

Jim Neri, 76, an Army veteran whose service included radioman in the Vietnam War, joined the ceremony at the restaurant, 8169 SW State Road 200.

“I love that my fellow veterans are being honored (and especially) the POWs who didn’t come back,” he said.

MCMHG captain and retired Navy Sr. Chief Don Kennedy opened the ceremony and spoke about serving on the aircraft carriers Forrestal and Nimitz.

He recounted once seeing a smaller ship sailing nearby, a destroyer, disappearing temporarily while totally immersed by a wave during a hurricane.

“That’s when I decided I wanted to be career carrier man,” he said.

Kennedy said veterans give the “best years“ of their lives and often face emotional and financial challenges and sometimes carry scars for their service to country. He also remarked on the camaraderie shared by veterans.

“Veterans deserve recognition and to never be forgotten,” Kennedy said.

Army Command Sgt. Charles Dodge recited a Missing Man POW table ceremony which described items on a small table including a red rose symbolizing the blood of sacrifice and a lemon symbolizing the bitter taste of those who never return.

MCMHG members gave a gun salute and an American flag was folded and presented to Josh Musikantow, director of operations for the restaurant.

“It doesn’t seem right to honor veterans only two time a year, Memorial Day and Veterans Day. Veterans should be honored every day,” Musikantow said.

According to Department of Veterans Affairs figures, 37,478 veterans were living in Marion County in 2020.

The restaurant offers veterans 15% off their meals with proper identification and veterans eat free on Veterans Day.

MCMHG bugler and Navy veteran Charles Calhoun played revelry as the American flag was raised and played taps near the close of the ceremony.

Fran Calhoun, Charles Calhoun‘s wife, represented the On Top of the World Veterans Club. She is also a member of the Ladies Auxiliary at nearby American Legion/Ralph J. Greene Post 354.

The restaurant has a tall roadside flagpole which flies the American flag and a POW/MIA (Missing in Action) flag and supports the MCMHG and the OTOW Veterans Club.

A number of veterans were on hand for the event.

Navy veteran, Tim Parker, served in the Navy from 1979 to 1985, including service on the battleship USS New Jersey (BB 62) from 1982 to 1985.

Parker served as an electrician in one of the ship’s giant gun turrets.

Parker was aboard the ship when it sailed to Beirut, Lebanon, following the 1983 terrorist bombing of the Marine barracks there which claimed the lives of 241 U.S. military personnel, according to the U.S. Department of State at state.gov.

Marine Gunnery Sgt. Jerry Miller, who served from 1959 to 1980, was dressed in uniform for the event and Navy aviator Mike Montesano also joined the gathering.

Several veterans and guests rode motorcycles to the event, including J.P. Moure and Jose Colon.

Karen Arbuckle, president of the Ladies Auxiliary at American Legion/Ralph J. Greene Post 354, was on hand and her husband, Gary, MCMHG member and incoming post commander, was part of the ceremony.

Several Cody’s Original Roadhouse employees including Natasha Duncan and kitchen manager Jim Schwartz joined the ceremony. Philly Levay, a member of restaurant management, was busy after the ceremony inside the restaurant.

County Commissioner Michelle Stone, at the ceremony, said the restaurant owners are philanthropic and support non-profits in the county. She indicated the hearts of the owners (Allen and Amy Musikantow and their son, Josh Musikantow) are in the community.

Josh Musikantow and Scott Kassapis, Cody’s Original Roadhouse director of finance & marketing displayed a large quilt honoring medical , military and first responder personnel donated to the restaurant during the gathering.

Josh Musikantow stated the restaurant supports veterans groups including the MCMHG and OTOW Veterans Club.

John “J.J.” Johnson served in the Navy during the Vietnam War. He pointed to his photo on the veterans wall inside the restaurant.

James Cunningham, Vietnam War era veteran, remarked on the “honor and commitment” of veterans and said the restaurant went “over above” in doing extra for veterans.

This article originally appeared on Ocala Star-Banner: Veterans are always honored guests at Cody's Original Roadhouse in Ocala