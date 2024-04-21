Cody P. Cooper, 22, identified as victim of gunshot homicide committed Friday in Topeka

Police revealed Saturday that Cody P. Cooper, 22, of Topeka, was the victim of a gunshot homicide committed Friday morning at a Topeka apartment complex.

Police were called just after 8 a.m. Friday to the 3700 block of S.W. Park South Court, where they found a man with a life-threatening gunshot wound, said Rosie Nichols, co-interim communications director for Topeka's city government. That man was subsequently pronounced deceased, she said.

An officer guarded the north door Friday morning of an apartment building at 3780 S.W. Park South Court. That street runs north and south and is located about one block east of S.W. Burlingame Road.

A Topeka police officer guarded the south doors of a building at 3780 S.W. Park South Court Friday morning as police investigated a homicide they said occurred in that block.

Friday's homicide was Topeka's fifth so far this year, said police Lt. Donna Eubanks.

Police asked anyone with information regarding the homicide to email telltpd@topeka.org or call the criminal investigations bureau of the Topeka Police Department at 785-368-9400.

Anonymous tips may be made by calling Shawnee County Crime Stoppers at 785-234-0007 or providing tips online.

Friday's fatal shooting was one of two cases police investigated last week that they said were initially classified as suspicious deaths.

Police haven't reached a conclusion about the circumstances regarding the other, which took place Tuesday afternoon in the 700 block of S.W. Western Avenue.

